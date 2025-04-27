VIP Darshans Cancelled at Tirumala Temple During Summer Vacations: TTD

Jaggampeta: In view of heavy rush of devotees to Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy Temple during summer vacations, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) announced cancellation of VIP darshans and recommendation letter services from May 1 to June 30.

TTD Board member and Jaggampeta MLA from Kakinada district, Jyotula Nehru, announced the decision and said that the number of devotees visiting Tirupati with their families is expected to surge during May and June due to summer holidays. To avoid inconvenience to the general devotees, he explained that VIP darshans, services based on recommendation letters, break darshans, and Suprabhatam darshans will be suspended from May 1 to June 30.

The TTD had on October 31 last year temporarily cancelled VIP break darshan at the temple due to the Deepavali Asthanam rituals. Recommendation letters were also not accepted on October 30. The cancellation was for all VIP break darshan except for protocol VIPs. The TTD cancels VIP Break Darshan on specific days, especially during festivals or periods of high foot traffic, to ensure a more manageable experience for all devotees. However, devotees can still access darshan through other means, such as purchasing regular darshan tickets, attending Arjita Sevas, or utilizing the special entry darshan options.

The primary reason for these cancellations is to manage large crowds and ensure that all devotees have a relatively smooth and comfortable experience. Such cancellations are not permanent, but rather temporary for specific periods. Earlier, the temple management had said it will minimise the number of recommendation-based VIP darshans, to ensure that more space and time is allotted for general devotees seeking darshan of Lord Venkateshwara.

At present, nearly 4,000 VIP break darshans are being facilitated at the temple daily, apart from 1,500 Srivani tickets and up to 5,000 tickets for donors and virtual SEDs. Allegedly, this has led to extended waiting hours for regular devotees.