VIP Darshan Suspended At Kashi Vishwanath Temple From Feb 25-27 Due To Mahashivratri Rush

Kashi Vishwanath Temple is illuminated on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Varanasi ( ANI )

Varanasi: Anticipating a heavy rush of devotees during Mahashivratri, authorities have decided to suspend the VIP 'darshan' facility at the Kashi Vishwanath temple here from February 25 to 27.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple's Chief Executive Officer, Vishw Bhushan Mishra said on Monday that the number of visitors to the temple has significantly increased due to the return flow of devotees from the ongoing Maha Kumbh in nearby Prayagraj.

With Mahashivratri falling on February 26 this year alongside the Kumbh Mela, pilgrims from across the country, along with saints from various akharas, including Naga sadhus, are expected to arrive in large numbers to offer prayers, he noted.

"On this occasion, the Naga akharas will also take out a grand procession, which will temporarily block general access through gate number 4 of the temple. This is likely to increase the waiting time for regular devotees.

Given the hot and humid weather conditions, prolonged waiting could pose health risks, especially for children, women, and elderly visitors. Keeping this in mind, authorities have decided to completely suspend VIP darshan for the three days," he said.

Mishra noted that last year, around 12 lakh devotees visited Kashi Vishwanath Dham on Mahashivratri. However, given that this is a Maha Kumbh year, the number is expected to be even higher.

Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma emphasised the significance of Mahashivratri for Kashi, saying currently, 6 to 9 lakh people are visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple daily during the Maha Kumbh.