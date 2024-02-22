'VIP Culture' Ends in Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma's Convoy to Stop at Traffic Signals

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has taken a significant step towards ending the 'VIP culture' in the state. The CM has decided to travel through traffic like a common citizen and halt at traffic signals. Also, the rule will be followed by all ministers of his cabinet.

Following the decision, Sharma's convoy was seen stopping at red signals today. Sharma said that he has taken the decision in the interest of the common people. The common people should not face problems because of public representatives, he said.

"We are for the public and our decisions are for the welfare of the public. So, the public representatives should think about ensuring that the common people do not face problem or suffer because of them. The public is of paramount importance to us. It is not right if someone faces trouble because of us," he said.

Responding to a question on whether other ministers will follow him, Sharma said the decision should be accepted by all. "It is for the service of the public and to see to it that the public do not face any problem," he said.

The CM had earlier said that people in the city face problems because of the VIP convoys. "We have witnessed how people get stuck in traffic congestion caused due to movement of VIP convoys. The decision has been taken so that people do not face any problem when he goes out on the road," he said.

State police chief Utkal Panjan Sahu said that no compromise will be made on the CM security following the decision.