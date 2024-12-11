ETV Bharat / state

Protests In Parbhani Over Damage To Constitution Replica; Collector's Office Vandalised

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Violent protests took place for the second day in central Maharashtra's Parbhani city on Wednesday over the vandalising of a replica of the Indian Constitution, police said.

Amid the bandh called by Ambedkarite activists, a mob indulged in arson and the district collector's office was vandalised, officials said. A glass-encased replica of the Constitution outside Parbhani railway station, close to a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, was found to have been damaged on Tuesday, sparking protests.

Police arrested a man in connection with the incident, but protests resumed on Wednesday morning. "Pipes outside a shop were set ablaze around 1 pm today. As the mob became violent, police fired tear gas shells and dispersed them," said acting Superintendent of Police Yeshwant Kale. The protesters were demanding that police should find who was behind Tuesday's incident of vandalising, he told PTI.