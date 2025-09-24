Violent Protests Erupt In Ladakh Over Statehood Demand; Police Resort To Teargas Shelling, Lathicharge
The protesters gathered outside the BJP office in Leh where they clashed with the party supporters with police resorting to teargas shelling and lathicharge.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 24, 2025 at 3:09 PM IST
Srinagar: The office of the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in Leh district of Ladakh was reportedly set on fire and a security forces vehicle also torched on Wednesday as protests turned violent during a shutdown call by the Leh Apex Body against the delay in the restoration of statehood and Sixth Schedule.
Reports said that the protesters assembled outside the BJP office in Leh to register their protest over their long-pending demands. They clashed with the BJP supporters even as police deployed there fired teargas shells and resorted to lathicharge on the protesters to disperse them. According to ANI, the ensuing clashes, the protesters set the BJP office on fire. The protesters reportedly also torched a security forces vehicle in the clashes. Additional forces have been deployed on the spot to bring the situation under control.
#WATCH | Leh, Ladakh: BJP Office in Leh set on fire during a massive protest by the people of Ladakh demanding statehoothe d and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule turned into clashes with Police. https://t.co/yQTyrMUK7q pic.twitter.com/x4VqkV8tdd— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025
The protest was held in support of the demand to advance the proposed talks with the Centre on extension of Sixth Schedule as well as statehood to Ladakh.
A fresh round of talks is scheduled between the Centre and Ladakh representatives, comprising members of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on October 6.
The LAB youth wing had given a call for protest and shutdown after two of 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were shifted to a hospital after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening.
The hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was also part of the ongoing agitation in the region. (With inputs from agencies)
Read More: