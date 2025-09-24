ETV Bharat / state

Violent Protests Erupt In Ladakh Over Statehood Demand; Police Resort To Teargas Shelling, Lathicharge

A vehicle is set on fire during a violent protest in Leh, Ladakh ( PTI )

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team Published : September 24, 2025 at 3:09 PM IST 1 Min Read

Srinagar: The office of the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in Leh district of Ladakh was reportedly set on fire and a security forces vehicle also torched on Wednesday as protests turned violent during a shutdown call by the Leh Apex Body against the delay in the restoration of statehood and Sixth Schedule. Reports said that the protesters assembled outside the BJP office in Leh to register their protest over their long-pending demands. They clashed with the BJP supporters even as police deployed there fired teargas shells and resorted to lathicharge on the protesters to disperse them. According to ANI, the ensuing clashes, the protesters set the BJP office on fire. The protesters reportedly also torched a security forces vehicle in the clashes. Additional forces have been deployed on the spot to bring the situation under control.