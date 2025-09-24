ETV Bharat / state

Violent Protests Erupt In Ladakh Over Statehood Demand; Police Resort To Teargas Shelling, Lathicharge

The protesters gathered outside the BJP office in Leh where they clashed with the party supporters with police resorting to teargas shelling and lathicharge.

A vehicle is set on fire during a violent protest in Leh, Ladakh
A vehicle is set on fire during a violent protest in Leh, Ladakh (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : September 24, 2025 at 3:09 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Srinagar: The office of the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in Leh district of Ladakh was reportedly set on fire and a security forces vehicle also torched on Wednesday as protests turned violent during a shutdown call by the Leh Apex Body against the delay in the restoration of statehood and Sixth Schedule.

Reports said that the protesters assembled outside the BJP office in Leh to register their protest over their long-pending demands. They clashed with the BJP supporters even as police deployed there fired teargas shells and resorted to lathicharge on the protesters to disperse them. According to ANI, the ensuing clashes, the protesters set the BJP office on fire. The protesters reportedly also torched a security forces vehicle in the clashes. Additional forces have been deployed on the spot to bring the situation under control.

The protest was held in support of the demand to advance the proposed talks with the Centre on extension of Sixth Schedule as well as statehood to Ladakh.

A fresh round of talks is scheduled between the Centre and Ladakh representatives, comprising members of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on October 6.

Smoke billows out from the BJP office set on fire during a protest in Leh, Ladakh
Smoke billows out from the BJP office set on fire during a protest in Leh, Ladakh (ETV Bharat)

The LAB youth wing had given a call for protest and shutdown after two of 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were shifted to a hospital after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening.

The hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was also part of the ongoing agitation in the region. (With inputs from agencies)

Read More:

  1. Thupstan Chhewang To Lead Ladakh Talks Amid Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike
  2. Centre To Resume Fresh Talks With Ladakh Leaders On October 6

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LADAKH PROTESTLADAKHBJPSIXTH SCHEDULELADAKH LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

School Dropout Turns Scrap Material Into Game Changer Innovation For Apple Growers Of Kashmir

Proposed Trade Talks with USA and EU: What Should Be India's Stand On Agriculture Produce Trade

How Women In Politics Are Still Excluded From India's POSH Act And Left Vulnerable To Sexual Harassment

Interview | Gaganyaan, Hydrogen Propulsion, Cryogenic Breakthroughs: ISRO Chief Shares India's Space Vision

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.