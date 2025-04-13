ETV Bharat / state

Violent Protest Over Waqf: Union Home Secy Holds Video Conference With WB Chief Secy, DGP

Police and security personnel keep a vigil at an area amid protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, Saturday, April 12, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan Saturday said the Centre was closely monitoring the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district and asked the state to keep a close watch on other sensitive areas while instituting adequate measures to ensure normalcy at the earliest.

Three people, including a father-son duo, have been killed in West Bengal's Muslim-majority Murshidabad district following clashes allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

During a video conference with the chief secretary and the police chief of West Bengal over the violence, Mohan said the Centre was closely monitoring the situation and assured the state government of all possible assistance, including deployment of additional manpower, if necessary.

The director general of police (DGP) of West Bengal briefed the Union Home Secretary about the situation on the ground and informed him that it was tense but under control and was being monitored closely, a statement said.

The DGP further stated that he was taking the assistance of the BSF posted at the border district, and more than 150 people have been arrested.