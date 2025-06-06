ETV Bharat / state

Violent Clash In Uttarakhand: Hemkund Sahib Pilgrims Thrash Locals Over Parking Dispute In Joshimath, Two Injured

Chamoli: Two back-to-back incidents this week in the northern regions have raised serious safety concerns amid the ongoing pilgrimage season. Just two days after a clash broke out between Sikh pilgrims and locals in Srinagar (Garhwal), a similar incident has been reported in Joshimath of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. On Friday, at least two persons were injured after a heated argument over parking issue turned violent.

As per reports, a group of Sikh pilgrims returning from Hemkund Sahib allegedly attacked a local man and his son. The victims, who suffered injuries on head, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident reportedly took place near a hotel on the Badrinath Highway. The group of Sikh devotees from Mohali booked a room in a hotel on Thursday (June 5), and had parked their vehicle in a nearby private parking lot. Friday morning, while taking their vehicle out, a pipe in the parking area got damaged.

Following this, an argument ensued between the Sikh devotees and the parking lot owner Teeka Prasad Namboodri. The altercation soon turned violent, so much so that the pilgrims allegedly threw stones at Teeka Prasad and his son Gaurav, injuring both. Gaurav has suffered a deep wound on his head which required stitches.

It was when the locals intervened that the violence came to a halt. The Sikh devotees tried to flee the spot but were caught and brought to the police station.