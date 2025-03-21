Violent Clash In Kerala School Leaves Three Students Injured

Malappuram: At least three students sustained injuries after a violent clash broke out at PTM Higher Secondary School at Perinthalmanna in Kerala's Malappuram.
While two of the injured students were rushed to Manjeri Medical College and Hospital, another injured was shifted to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna for necessary treatment.
As per eyewitnesses, a minor disagreement over an issue escalated into a heated altercation, which eventually ended in stabbing with knife. Following the incident, police have launched an investigation, while statements of teachers and other students are being recorded. The school authorities are also reviewing the security measures in place at the campus.
"An investigation is underway. We are questioning the eye-witnesses and teachers to ascertain the reason behind this violence," said a senior police official.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
