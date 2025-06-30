Jharkhand: Violence Marks Hul Divas Programme At Bhognadih

Sahibganj: Unrest marked the Hul Divas programme at Jharkhand's Bhognadih on Monday with the Police resorting to use of force against agitated villagers. The Police resorted to use of tear gas to disperse the crowd that allegedly pelted stones and hit the cops with arrows. Some Police personnel were injured in the incident.

Hul Divas is observed on June 30 to commemorate the Santhal rebellion against the British in 1855-56. The rebellion was started by Sido Kanhu at Bhognadih where a state-level programme is organized every year and a pandal is set up under the banner of Sido Kanhu Hul Foundation and Atu Manjhi Baisi. Family members of Mandal Murmu who are the descendents worship Sido Kanhu after which the Chief Minister and other dignitaries offer their respects.

It is learnt that this year the administration had given verbal permission to the descendents to do the traditional puja either before 10 AM or after 4 PM which led to the unrest. The Police removed the makeshift pandal which led to the descendents and their supporters to lock the Sido Kanhu Bhognadih Park in the morning and prevented everyone from offering respects to the hero.

Police at the voilence site in Bhognadih (ETV Bharat)

There was violence when the Police and the administration tried to get the gates opened. It is learnt that four cops have been injured in the clash and have been sent to the hospital for treatment. There is heavy Police deployment at the venue and the situation is said to be tense.

Deputy Commissioner Hemant Sati told over the phone that the situation is under control and the programme was proceeding.

It is being alleged that the permission was denied to Mandal Murmu and his family as they have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Chief Minister Champai Soren and former Boreo legislator Lobin Hembrom had been invited as chief guest to the event. The administration did not want any controversy around the event.

Injured police personnel (ETV Bharat)

It is learnt that a march was carried out under the leadership of Murmu to oppose the Police and the administration that had taken into custody 13 labourers involved in erecting the pandal on Saturday. The march saw the participants demonstrating with traditional arms. Apart from locking the Park, they also stopped the work on a pandal being erected for the government programme.

The talks between the descendents along with their supporters and the Police focused around releasing the 13 labourers and permission for the puja. The labourers were eventually released and verbal permission was granted after which the tension escalate