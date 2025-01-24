ETV Bharat / state

Violence In Bengal Hospital Over Inadequate Medical Services; Doctors, Policemen Assaulted

Burdwan: Trouble broke out at a super-speciality hospital in West Bengal’s Bardhaman town on Thursday night when a dispute over alleged inadequate medical services escalated into violence, police said. A group of people attacked doctors, hospital staff and police personnel during the altercation, they said.

The incident started after a youth from Swetipalli in Shaktigarh, Purba Bardhaman, was admitted to the hospital with a leg injury. Dissatisfied with the treatment, some of the patient’s family members and friends reportedly engaged in a heated argument with hospital authorities.

Hospital superintendent Shakuntala Sarkar said, "The on-duty police officers tried to defuse the situation, but the group turned aggressive. They assaulted police personnel, dragged and beat doctors and staff, and partially vandalised hospital property."