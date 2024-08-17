ETV Bharat / state

Violence Erupts In Nashik, 8 Cops Among 13 Injured; FIR Lodged Against 15

Nashik (Maharashtra): Five residents and eight policemen were injured after violence erupted amid clashes in Bhadrakali area of old Nashik during a bandh to protest against attack on Hindus and vandalism of temples in Bangladesh.

An FIR has been registered against 15 people at Bhadrakali police station and the entire area has been wrapped in tight security to prevent any untoward incident.

During a rally to protest against violence in Bangladesh on Friday, two groups clashed with each other at the milk market in Bhadrakali. An organisation, Sakal Hindu Samaj, had given a bandh call in Nashik yesterday. Following which, all the shops in the area were closed and rallies were taken out from various parts of the city.

At around 1 pm, one of the rallies reached the milk market in Bhadrakali, where a group was raising slogans. The two groups went into a verbal altercation and soon the situation aggravated.

They started vandalising the vehicles and pelting stones at each other. Eight policemen including Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Bachhav, and five civilians were injured in the incident.