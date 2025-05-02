ETV Bharat / state

Violence Erupts In Nainital After Man Rapes Minor, Security Tightened

Nainital: Security has been tightened across Nainital after tension prevailed following the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl by an elderly contractor. Additional police force along with PAC and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed here.

This comes after the Uttarakhand High Court directed police to take initiatives to maintain law and order, prevent gatherings and conduct vehicle checking. A division bench of the high court comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Vivek Bharti Sharma asked authorities to check rumour-mongering and monitor internet.

Clashes broke out after a minor girl was allegedly raped on Wednesday night. The girl's family filed a police complaint and accused Osman Khan, who is a contractor, has been arrested.

However, the incident triggered protests at many places on Wednesday and Thursday. Locals along with members of Hindu organisations demonstrated on the streets demanding death penalty for the accused and concrete steps to ensure safety of the minors. Rallies were also taken out in many areas.

In view of the rising tension and public anger, police took out a flag march in the main market of the city, Mallital, Tallital and all the sensitive areas. A large number of police personnel, PAC and women cops were deployed across the city.