Violence Erupts In Nainital After Man Rapes Minor, Security Tightened

Nainital: Security has been tightened across Nainital after tension prevailed following the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl by an elderly contractor. Additional police force along with PAC and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed here.
This comes after the Uttarakhand High Court directed police to take initiatives to maintain law and order, prevent gatherings and conduct vehicle checking. A division bench of the high court comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Vivek Bharti Sharma asked authorities to check rumour-mongering and monitor internet.
Clashes broke out after a minor girl was allegedly raped on Wednesday night. The girl's family filed a police complaint and accused Osman Khan, who is a contractor, has been arrested.
However, the incident triggered protests at many places on Wednesday and Thursday. Locals along with members of Hindu organisations demonstrated on the streets demanding death penalty for the accused and concrete steps to ensure safety of the minors. Rallies were also taken out in many areas.
In view of the rising tension and public anger, police took out a flag march in the main market of the city, Mallital, Tallital and all the sensitive areas. A large number of police personnel, PAC and women cops were deployed across the city.
जनपद नैनीताल में कानून व्यवस्था की स्थिति शांतिपूर्ण बनी हुई है।— Nainital Police Uttarakhand (@nainitalpolice_) May 1, 2025
नैनीताल शहर में लगातार रात्रि गश्त/ वाहनों से फ्लैग मार्च की जा रही है तथा जिलेभर में सघन चेकिंग अभियान चलाया जा रहा है, जिससे शांति और सुरक्षा बनी रहे।@uttarakhandcops pic.twitter.com/Y2aPRYabXP
SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena has appealed people to maintain peace and not to spread rumours. He said, "The culprit will not be spared. Our teams are working continuously and the matter is being investigated with technical assistance".
Additional arrangements were made in view of the Friday namaz today. Meena said Nainital is completely peaceful and everyone is safe so tourists should come here for sightseeing. He has also warned that strict action will be taken against those who disrupt peace.
On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's family, police registered a case under POCSO Act and the accused was presented in court from where he has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.
Some shops owned by members of the Muslim community were vandalised and stones were hurled at a mosque. The business community has also observed a bandh protesting against the incident.
Earlier in February last year, several incidents of violence were reported in Banbhoolpura area over demolition of a madrasa.