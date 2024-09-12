Violence During Ganesh Idol Procession In Karnataka's Mandya: 46 Held

Mandya (Karnataka): A day after violent clashes broke out between two groups during a Ganesh idol procession in Nagamangala town near Mandya in Karnataka, 46 people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said on Thursday. Prohibitory orders were imposed till September 14 after violence broke out over allegations of stone pelting at a Ganesh immersion procession by other religious groups on Wednesday. Two Police personnel were injured in the clashes. Shops and vehicles were set on fire by the miscreants. The police officials confirmed the situation to be under control.

"So, we have arrested 46 people concerning Wednesday's incident. The situation has now returned to normalcy. People are going about their day-to-day activities. Shops are open. We have deployed additional force from Karnataka State Reserve Police with other police officials including those in civil clothes," said Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi.

A case has been registered for unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, obstructing public servants, destruction of public property and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police, an argument broke out between two groups, when the Ganesha idol procession by devotees from Badarikoppalu village reached a place of worship on Wednesday, and some miscreants hurled stones, which escalated the situation. Following the clashes between the two groups, a few shops were vandalised and vehicles set on fire, they added.

Police used mild force to disperse the crowd and manage the situation. The group of youth that carried out the procession halted and staged a protest near the police station, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the violence.

Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy condemned the incident, "I strongly condemn the incident that took place during the Ganesha discharge in Nagamangala, Mandya district. It is proof of the failure of peace and order in the town that the miscreants of a community deliberately raised a ruckus by targeting the devotees who were walking peacefully in the procession of God Ganapati, throwing stones and slippers at the public policemen, exploding petrol bombs and brandishing talvars," in a post in X. (With agency inputs)