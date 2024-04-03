Violence biggest challenge during elections in West Bengal: PM Modi

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said violence is the biggest challenge during elections in West Bengal. PM Modi asked BJP workers to visit every house to encourage people to vote fearlessly.

Kolkata: Stating that the biggest challenge in West Bengal during elections is violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked BJP workers of the state to visit each and every house to encourage people to vote fearlessly.

Interacting with the state's BJP workers virtually, he said the party was confident of increasing its tally in West Bengal. Modi said the Election Commission (EC) has made special arrangements for the security and safety of the people of the state during the Lok Sabha polls.

