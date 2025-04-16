Murshidabad Violence Affected Families Stare At Uncertainty In Jharkhand's Pakur

Pakur: Displaced from their homes and left to fend for themselves, victims of violence at Murshidabad in West Bengal are not even certain of getting two square meals a day.

Scores of riot victims from Samsherganj in Murshidabad have arrived at Nagarnabi and Talvadanga in Pakur Sada block. They said miscreants set fire to their houses and looted goods, jewellery and cash. Lakhai Saha, a victim, said that the miscreants set fire to his house due to which all the goods in it were burnt to ashes. Lakhai said he somehow managed to flee with his family and reached his relative's place in Pakur. Lakhai worked as a daily wager and has now nothing left.

He said his maternal grandfather is having difficulty breathing. "I am unable to get him treated. I came to my relative's house with my family, but there is no place to live here. My relative is not economically sound enough to feed me and family. I urge he local administration to arrange at least meals a day for us," he said.

Lakhai Saha helping his maternal grandfather walk to his relative's house in Pakur (ETV Bharat)

Similarly, Asit Kumar Saha said the rioters also burnt his house. Asit used to earn his livelihood by working as a labourer and he too somehow managed to flee with his family. Asit and his family have taken shelter at the Bajrangbali temple in Pakur.

The temple where Asit Kumar Saha and his family have taken shelter (ETV Bharat)

Puja Saha, who reached Pakur with her three small children from Samsherganj, said her house was burnt to ashes. "It is upsetting to see my my children starving. My husband used to work in a sweet shop, but the shop was also burnt rendering him jobless," she said.

Pakur Collector Manish Kumar said that the district administration has no information on which area the people have come from. A survey will be conducted through a team and facilities provided to the affected people, he assured.