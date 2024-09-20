ETV Bharat / state

Vinesh Was Manipulated By Deepender Hooda, Bhupinder For Political Gains: Mahavir Phogat

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana): Dronacharya awardee and wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat on Friday expressed disapproval of former wrestler and his niece Vinesh Phogat contesting the Haryana elections. In response to her recent comments about using the Congress party's symbol to criticize the BJP, Phogat stated that such language is inappropriate and should not be tolerated.

In a recent statement, Vinesh used the Congress party's symbol as a metaphor. She stated that the symbol of 'Hand' will act as a slap and will strike the BJP government on October 5. Reacting to this statement, Mahavir Singh Phogat said, "Using such language is bad, it should not be used". Mahavir Phogat also expressed concern over Vinesh's foray into politics, suggesting that it was not her intention to enter the political arena.

He indicated that Vinesh was pushed into politics for political gain by figures like Deepender Hooda and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda. In support of Babita Phogat's statement that Vinesh was drawn into politics through a Congress conspiracy, Mahavir Phogat agreed, asserting that the public expected Vinesh to focus on competing in the 2028 Olympics and bringing home a gold medal.

"The last time they did protests, it was not politically influenced, but Deepender Hooda and Bhupinder Hooda influenced her to join politics. I wished that she would win the Gold medal in the 2028 Olympics. I am against this decision of hers, she did not want to contest the elections, don't know how they came to this conclusion," Phogat said while speaking to ANI.