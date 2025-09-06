Vinayaka Laddu Auctioned For Rs 2.32 Crore In Hyderabad, Heavy Security In Place For Smooth Immersion
Published : September 6, 2025 at 12:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Vinayaka laddu auction during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at Kirti Richmond Villas in Bandlaguda Jagir in Telangana's Hyderabad touched a new high, fetching a record ₹2.32 crore on Friday. Last year, the laddu was auctioned for ₹1.87 crore.
Even as the spirit of devotion and celebration continues, Hyderabad is witnessing one of the largest Ganesh immersion events in the country. The immersion, which began on Friday, will continue for nearly 40 hours, with officials estimating that around 50,000 idols will be immersed in Hussain Sagar Lake.
To manage the massive turnout, the city police have deployed over 30,000 personnel along with 3,200 traffic police. Each vehicle transporting idols has been issued a QR code for monitoring, while vehicles coming from other commissionerates are being pasted with colour stickers. Surveillance has been tightened with 250 temporary CCTV cameras and nine drones, while the 'SHE' teams are continuously patrolling to ensure women's safety.
Command control centres have been set up on NTR Marg for inter-departmental coordination. Mounted vehicles have been stationed every 100 meters, and tight security has been arranged in the areas surrounding the Tank Bund. At major immersion centres like Hussain Sagar, Tank Bund, and NTR Marg, 40 cranes have been arranged to facilitate immersion. Authorities expect a gathering of nearly 10 lakh devotees to witness the celebrations.
Traffic restrictions have been imposed across the city until 10 am on Sunday. RTC buses have been rerouted, while private buses are barred from entering the city. Traffic diversions have been arranged at 65 points, with RTC mechanics stationed at 55 locations to attend to breakdowns. Additional cranes have also been kept on standby at major junctions.
According to the traffic police, lorries will not be allowed into the city from 8 am on September 6 till 11 pm on September 7. During rush hours, RTC buses will be permitted only up to Mehdipatnam, Kukatpally, Secunderabad, Uppal, Dilsukhnagar, and Narayanguda. Passengers heading to Secunderabad railway station have been advised to take the Begumpet–Paradise route.
With record-breaking auctions, elaborate security, and lakhs of devotees taking part, the erstwhile city of Nizams is witnessing Ganesh festivities on a grand scale.
