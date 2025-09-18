Villainous Heroin: Female Govt Teacher Among 6 Arrested With 9 KG Drug In Punjab
The seizure of the large quantity of drug underscores the worsening drug menace in the state with the arrest of a female teacher raising eyebrows.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 7:33 PM IST
Amritsar: In a major success against cross-border drug smuggling, police have arrested six drug peddlers shockingly including a female teacher of a government school and recovered 9 kilograms of heroin from their possession in Punjab's Amritsar.
Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar while confirming the arrest of the drug peddlers at a presser called the operation a great success in the fight against the rising drug menace in Punjab. The accused arrested include the teacher Kulwinder Kaur, Honey, Gurpreet and Jasbir Kaur. They include four men and two women.
The Police Commissioner further said that investigation revealed that the arrested smugglers were in contact with Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt based abroad. Around 25 cases are registered against Happy Jatt as per the police officer. According to the police, the smugglers used to order heroin from Pakistan through social media and transport the drug from Pakistan through drones.
Among the arrested smugglers, a youth named Honey was the first to be caught with 20 grams of heroin. During further investigation by the police, a youth named Gurpreet was caught with 5 kg of heroin and another 3 kg of heroin was also recovered from his possession on his disclosure during interrogation, police said. One kg of heroin has been recovered from Jasbir Kaur and a similar quantity from government teacher Kulwinder Kaur as per police.
The Police Commissioner called it a matter of concern over women getting involved in the immoral trade especially a woman, who is an educationist.
The Punjab Police has so far recovered quintals of drugs under several operations in such cases. Thursday's operation comes a day after the Amritsar police arrested another wanted drug smuggler Yasin with over 7 kg heroin in the district.
