ETV Bharat / state

Villainous Heroin: Female Govt Teacher Among 6 Arrested With 9 KG Drug In Punjab

Amritsar: In a major success against cross-border drug smuggling, police have arrested six drug peddlers shockingly including a female teacher of a government school and recovered 9 kilograms of heroin from their possession in Punjab's Amritsar.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar while confirming the arrest of the drug peddlers at a presser called the operation a great success in the fight against the rising drug menace in Punjab. The accused arrested include the teacher Kulwinder Kaur, Honey, Gurpreet and Jasbir Kaur. They include four men and two women.

The Police Commissioner further said that investigation revealed that the arrested smugglers were in contact with Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt based abroad. Around 25 cases are registered against Happy Jatt as per the police officer. According to the police, the smugglers used to order heroin from Pakistan through social media and transport the drug from Pakistan through drones.