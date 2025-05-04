Villages That Become Drug-Free To Get Rs 1 Lakh In Punjab

Fatehgarh Sahib: Any village in Punjab that becomes drug-free will be given cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, said Minister Tarunpreet Singh Saund.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of a collage in Fatehgarh Sahib on Sunday, Saund said a village that becomes drug-free must put up a board stating it has achieved the objective. Saund said the previous governments in Punjab did not pay any attention to the drug problem owing to which the youth of the state went astray.

He said the present Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is committed to eliminate the menace of drugs from Punjab and has started several initiatives to achieve the objective. The minister said the AAP government is also looking after sarpanches by paying then an honorarium of Rs 2,000 per month.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced that the honorarium will be given out when the newly elected sarpanches take oath, he said. "Punjab is the land of Gurus and Pirs. Drugs will not be allowed to fluorish in the state," Saund said.

Mann on Saturday had administered oath to hundreds of village defence committees to fight the drug menace and vowed to make the state free of drugs by May 31. Calling it a decisive step to make Punjab free from the scourge of drugs, Mann said, "As the Army chalks out a plan before winning a war, in the same manner, the state govt has formulated a plan to wipe out drugs from the state. The war has been declared and it will be won shortly with the active support and cooperation of the people."