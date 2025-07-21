Villages In Chhattisgarh's Kanker Take STC Route To Conserve Water And Soil

Kanker: A large number of villages in Kanker are using Staggered Contour Trenching (STC) for water and soil conservation.
It all began with the residents of Kokanpur village taking to the STC to revive a 1400 acre hillock that had gone from a green patch to being barren on account of climate change.
The STC has been a double boon for the villagers as it is also generating employment avenues while reviving the area.
Majority of Kokanpur villagers are dependent on agriculture but over the years the village has been dealing with water scarcity and insufficient irrigation leading to anxiety among the farmers. Despite the implementation of various schemes the problems continued to persist and this led to a sense of hopelessness among the residents.
Amid such a scenario came a proposal to implement a water conservation scheme towards which the people showed interest.
People associated with Transform Rural India (TRI) and National Rural Livelihood Mission and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) surveyed the village and decided to utilize the barren hillock.
Employment assistant Bhisham Kumar Verma revealed that SCT can help in soil and water conservation by storing water and moving from the ridge to the valley.
One of the persons associated with the initiative Rajim Teta said, “This hillock had been transformed from a jungle to a barren patch. We decided upon executing a water conservation plan to increase the water table of our village.”
Verma said, “A sum of Rs 4 lakh was approved under MNREGA and 1446 ditches were dug over the 14 acres. The beginning was made by a women’s group that was trained for the job.”
He explained that during the rains these ditches will get filled one after the other in a staggered way while not allowing it to flow straight downhill.
“The water will instead percolate through the soil strata thus increasing the water table,” Verma added.
This initiative led to ‘More Villages, More Water’ campaign in the district to conserve soil and water and saw more than 3620 ditches being dug on the hill sides in various panchayats of the district.
“More than 1666 water conservation activities have been granted approval this year. These include digging of ponds, personal ponds for agriculture, water absorbing ditches, loose boulder check dams, gabion structures, earthen dams, soak pits and percolation tanks,” informed Chief Executive Officer at Zilla Panchayat Haresh Mandvi.
Kanker Collector Nilesh Kumar Kshirsagar informed that Geographic Information System (GIS) technique is being effectively used in the exercise.
“The planning of the structures has been done on the ridge to valley principle. The construction of such structures will also check soil erosion,” he said.
