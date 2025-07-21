ETV Bharat / state

Villages In Chhattisgarh's Kanker Take STC Route To Conserve Water And Soil

Villages In Chhattisgarh's Kanker Take STC Route To Conserve Water And Soil ( ETV Bharat )

Kanker: A large number of villages in Kanker are using Staggered Contour Trenching (STC) for water and soil conservation.

It all began with the residents of Kokanpur village taking to the STC to revive a 1400 acre hillock that had gone from a green patch to being barren on account of climate change.

The STC has been a double boon for the villagers as it is also generating employment avenues while reviving the area.

Villages In Chhattisgarh's Kanker Take STC Route To Conserve Water And Soil (ETV Bharat)

Majority of Kokanpur villagers are dependent on agriculture but over the years the village has been dealing with water scarcity and insufficient irrigation leading to anxiety among the farmers. Despite the implementation of various schemes the problems continued to persist and this led to a sense of hopelessness among the residents.

Amid such a scenario came a proposal to implement a water conservation scheme towards which the people showed interest.

Farmers in Kanker using STC model of farming (ETV Bharat)

People associated with Transform Rural India (TRI) and National Rural Livelihood Mission and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) surveyed the village and decided to utilize the barren hillock.