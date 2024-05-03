Villagers set ablaze houses of rape and murder accused in Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Dausa: Locals on Thursday set ablaze four houses belonging to the accused following the alleged rape and murder of a woman in the Dausa district of Rajasthan, the police said. Police station in-charge Gaurav Pradhan said that the houses of Jagram, the accused of raping and killing the woman, have been set on fire by the villagers. The police will register a case against the accused and action will be taken against the villagers, who carried out the arson, Pradhan said.

On April 29, the mutilated body of the woman was found at the foot of the hill in the Mehandipur Balaji police station area of ​​the district. Police had arrested Jagram Meena, son of Babulal Meena, accused in the case of raping and killing the woman. Local sources said that on Thursday, the villagers organised a panchayat in the village, in which it was decided to ostracise the accused and drive him away from the village. A mob of agitated villagers reached the house of the accused where they set ablaze the houses. The goods kept in all four houses were burnt to ashes.

Soon after the incident, a team of police from the local police station was deployed at the spot to avoid any untoward incident. In the ensuing clashes, some policemen were reportedly injured even as the vehicle of Balaji police station has also been damaged. However, Manpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Meena has denied the injury to the policemen. According to police sources, more than half a dozen accused have been detained in this connection. SP Ranjita Sharma, Additional SP Dinesh Agarwal and other senior officials of the district also reached the village.