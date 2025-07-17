Villagers Seek Conservation Of Ancient Stone Slabs In Nainital Village

Ramnagar: A demand is being aired for conservation of a small village in Nainital district that is believed to possess ancient stone slabs with carvings.

Chopra was recently declared as a Revenue Village. Apart from its pristine surroundings marked by dense Sal trees, it has been drawing the attention of history lovers because of the stone slabs that dot its premises. The villagers believe these slabs with intricate carvings to date back to the mythological era of the Pandavas while many others believe them to have been built during the era of Katyuri Kings.

Ancient Stone Slabs In Nainital Village (ETV Bharat)

The villagers say that these slabs were idols that were discovered during the excavations carried out by their ancestors. Nobody has been able to decipher what has been carved on these stones but the general belief is that these are from the times of the Pandavas.

One of the villagers Pratap Chandra said, “The shapes of these stones look like that of the gods and goddesses. The intricate designs on them have been worn out over the period of time. Many attempts were made to remove them from here but inauspicious events made them give up the attempts.”

A team from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) had visited this site in 2021 but it never made its findings public. This has led to resentment among the villagers who believe that a scientific study and conservation of these stones can make this a place of tourist attraction.

Social activist Narendra Sharma stated, “This area is located close to Sitabani temple and has immense religious significance. There are slabs resembling those of the Pandava era that can attract any tourist. This place can generate employment for the locals if it is conserved.”

Ganesh Rawat who has an interest in local history and culture said that these creations are believed to be from 10th to 12th century and are known as Virkhambh. There are more than 20 Virkhambhs in this area. It is believed that they were built by the Katyuri Kings.

“These Virkhambhs were apparently constructed to mark the boundaries or mark ownership on a piece of land. It is necessary to carry their archeological study and conservation so that the cultural heritage can be preserved,” he said.

Meanwhile the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Digant Naik said, “We have decided to write once again to the Archeology Department on this matter. The Department has already surveyed the area in the past.”

He further said that the place can be a part of the tourism circuit in future so that the tourists also get a glimpse of the history of this area.

“We will try to ensure that these slabs are conserved so that the place retains its historical identity and emerges on the tourist map as an important destination,” he added.

It is claimed that both Sitabani temple and Chopra find references in Puranic tales. With its immense natural beauty, it can become a prime religious and tourist destination if the government and the administration steps in to develop the place.

The villagers are waiting eagerly for these interventions.

One can reach this place via Ramnagar which is well connected by rail and road. The nearest airport is 85 km away at Pantnagar. Local taxis are easily available at Ramnagar that can take the visitors to Chopra. There are also buses going to this village located 22 km from Ramnagar on Patkot and Betalghat routes. The bus fare is Rs 50 per passenger while the taxis can be hired for Rs 1000 to Rs 1500.