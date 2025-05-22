ETV Bharat / state

'A Patriotic Soldier, Who Fought For The Country Till The Last Breath': Villagers Remember Maharashtra Jawan Killed In Jammu Kashmir Gunfight

Sandeep Pandurang Gaikar was killed in a fierce gunfight in the forest area of Chatroo in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Army soldier Sandeep Pandurang Gaikar was killed in the line of duty while fighting terrorists in the upper reaches of Chatroo in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.
Army soldier Sandeep Pandurang Gaikar was killed in the line of duty while fighting terrorists in the upper reaches of Chatroo in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 22, 2025 at 6:01 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ahilyanagar: The killing of Army soldier Sandeep Pandurang Gaikar by terrorists during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Thursday has pushed his hometown in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar in mourning.

Gaikar was killed in the line of duty while fighting terrorists in the upper reaches of Chatroo in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. According to army officials, the braveheart sustained grievous injuries in the exchange of fire and has succumbed despite best medical efforts.

Gaikar's death has pushed his hometown Akole in deep grief. Gaikar of Brahmanwada village in Akole taluka was working in the Maratha Battalion of the army for the last six to seven years.

Locals remember Gaikar as a very disciplined, dutiful and patriotic soldier. He served in the army with his loyalty, honesty and courage, they said. The locals paid homage to their soldier, who fought till his last breath while standing for the security of the country.

Gaikar is survived by his parents, wife and a daughter. As soon as the news of his killing in the Jammu and Kashmir encounter reached the village, a wave of mourning spread in the entire district. According to officials, the mortal remains of the slain soldier will be brought to Brahmanwada village in Akole taluka on May 23 where he will be cremated with military honours.

Brahmanwada Gram Panchayat Sarpanch, Upasarpanch, Gram Panchayat members, Village Development Officer, Sahyadri Vidyalaya Brahmanwada, along with the villagers have paid emotional tribute to braveheart Sandeep Pandurang Gaikar.

Read More:

  1. Army Soldier Killed In Gunfight Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Jammu Kashmir's Kishtwar
  2. J&K: 2 More Terrorists Gunned Down In Kishtwar Op; JCO Killed In Action Along LoC In Sunderbani

Ahilyanagar: The killing of Army soldier Sandeep Pandurang Gaikar by terrorists during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Thursday has pushed his hometown in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar in mourning.

Gaikar was killed in the line of duty while fighting terrorists in the upper reaches of Chatroo in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. According to army officials, the braveheart sustained grievous injuries in the exchange of fire and has succumbed despite best medical efforts.

Gaikar's death has pushed his hometown Akole in deep grief. Gaikar of Brahmanwada village in Akole taluka was working in the Maratha Battalion of the army for the last six to seven years.

Locals remember Gaikar as a very disciplined, dutiful and patriotic soldier. He served in the army with his loyalty, honesty and courage, they said. The locals paid homage to their soldier, who fought till his last breath while standing for the security of the country.

Gaikar is survived by his parents, wife and a daughter. As soon as the news of his killing in the Jammu and Kashmir encounter reached the village, a wave of mourning spread in the entire district. According to officials, the mortal remains of the slain soldier will be brought to Brahmanwada village in Akole taluka on May 23 where he will be cremated with military honours.

Brahmanwada Gram Panchayat Sarpanch, Upasarpanch, Gram Panchayat members, Village Development Officer, Sahyadri Vidyalaya Brahmanwada, along with the villagers have paid emotional tribute to braveheart Sandeep Pandurang Gaikar.

Read More:

  1. Army Soldier Killed In Gunfight Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Jammu Kashmir's Kishtwar
  2. J&K: 2 More Terrorists Gunned Down In Kishtwar Op; JCO Killed In Action Along LoC In Sunderbani

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AKOLE JAWAN MARTYREDKISHTWAR ENCOUNTERKASHMIRMAHARASHTRA ARMY SOLDIER DEATHMAHARASHTRA JAWAN SANDEEP GAIKAR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.