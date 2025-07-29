ETV Bharat / state

Villagers Pelt Stones During Elephant’s Farewell In Kolhapur

The elephant was living at the Swastishree Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami Sansthan Mutt since 1992, and the locals considered it sacred.

Villagers Pelt Stones During Elephant’s Farewell In Kolhapur
Elephant’s Farewell In Kolhapur (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 29, 2025 at 6:23 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kolhapur: The people of the Nandini village in Maharashtra's Kolhapur pelted stones at police vehicles during the farewell procession of an elephant named Mahadevi, also known as Madhuri, on late Monday night, official sources said. The incident took place while the elephant was being moved to the Vantara Elephant Centre in Gujarat, after a Supreme Court order.

The elephant was living at the Swastishree Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami Sansthan Mutt since 1992, and the locals considered it sacred. Thousands gathered to bid farewell to the elephant. Protesters blocked the road and threw stones, damaging six police vehicles. At the same time, the police conducted a lathi charge to control the situation.

Authorities have deployed a large police force in the area to maintain order. The elephant was eventually taken away in an animal ambulance by a team from Gujarat.

According to official sources, the animal welfare organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) raised concerns over the elephant's care. Following the concerns, the decision to relocate the elephant was made.

A committee was later formed to investigate, and it recommended in 2023 that the elephant be moved. The monastery challenged the decision in the High Court and later in the Supreme Court, but the verdict upheld the recommendation to shift the elephant to Gujarat for better care. The villagers and the monastery appealed multiple times; however, the court’s order was carried out.

Read More

  1. Jain Monastery In Kolhapur Opposes Sending Elephant To 'Vantara' In Gujarat
  2. Effective Human-Wildlife Conflict Management Crucial For Wildlife Conservation’s Success: Environment Minister Yadav

Kolhapur: The people of the Nandini village in Maharashtra's Kolhapur pelted stones at police vehicles during the farewell procession of an elephant named Mahadevi, also known as Madhuri, on late Monday night, official sources said. The incident took place while the elephant was being moved to the Vantara Elephant Centre in Gujarat, after a Supreme Court order.

The elephant was living at the Swastishree Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami Sansthan Mutt since 1992, and the locals considered it sacred. Thousands gathered to bid farewell to the elephant. Protesters blocked the road and threw stones, damaging six police vehicles. At the same time, the police conducted a lathi charge to control the situation.

Authorities have deployed a large police force in the area to maintain order. The elephant was eventually taken away in an animal ambulance by a team from Gujarat.

According to official sources, the animal welfare organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) raised concerns over the elephant's care. Following the concerns, the decision to relocate the elephant was made.

A committee was later formed to investigate, and it recommended in 2023 that the elephant be moved. The monastery challenged the decision in the High Court and later in the Supreme Court, but the verdict upheld the recommendation to shift the elephant to Gujarat for better care. The villagers and the monastery appealed multiple times; however, the court’s order was carried out.

Read More

  1. Jain Monastery In Kolhapur Opposes Sending Elephant To 'Vantara' In Gujarat
  2. Effective Human-Wildlife Conflict Management Crucial For Wildlife Conservation’s Success: Environment Minister Yadav

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KOLHAPURSTONE PELTINGFAREWELLMONASTERYELEPHANT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.