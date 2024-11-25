ETV Bharat / state

Villagers In UP Open Fire On Cops Trying To Take History-Sheeter To Police Station

Bulandshahr: A group of people allegedly opened fire on a police team which had gone to a village here on Sunday to arrest a history-sheeter in a bid to help him flee, officials said.

Police retaliated with gunfire at the villagers and managed to safely take the history-sheeter to the police station, they said.

While a police officer said the villagers opened fire on the police team, another officer denied that any cross-firing took place even though the latter confirmed that a villager was injured in the incident.

Fakruddin, a resident of Chirchita village, has 10 cases registered against him in police stations of Bulandshahr, Kaushambi and Prayagraj districts, Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Mishra said.