Villagers In South Dinajpur Allege Bangladeshis Set Fire On Land Beyond Indo-Bangla Border

Villagers alleged that local Bangladeshis had set fire on a patch of land in Indian territory beyond the barbed wire fences on the India-Bangladesh border.

Fire breaks out in Daudpur (ETV Bharat)
Published : 46 minutes ago

Balurghat: A fire broke out in a portion of land in Daudpur beyond the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district on Monday.

Although the exact cause of fire could not be ascertained yet, villagers have alleged that the fire was set by the local Bangladeshis. The flames started to spread rapidly in the forested area on the other side of the barbed wire fences on the border.

The Border Security Force (BSF) tried to douse the flames before the situation worsened but when the fire could not be brought under control, the Balurghat fire station was informed. A fire tender reached the spot and extinguished the flames. A team from the Kumarganj police station also reached the spot.

According to locals, there is a barbed wire fence 150 metres away from the India-Bangladesh border and the villagers use this land for cultivation.

South Dinajpur Superintendent of Police Chinmoy Mittal said Daudpur is located on the other side of the barbed wire of the India-Bangladesh border. "It has been reported that Bangladeshis attempted to set fire in a patch of land in the Indian territory. On information, police team and a fire tender reached the spot. The situation is presently under control and the entire area is being closely monitored. Along with this, the BSF has been asked to keep a watch on the situation," SP added.

The incident has surfaced amid the growing tensions between India and Bangladesh following alleged attack on minorities in the neighbouring country.

