Villagers in Panic Due to 'Mysterious' Fire Incidents in Rajasthan's Nagaur

Nagaur: Several houses have caught fire in the last three days in a gram panchayat of Rajasthan's Nagaur district. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained but the repeated incidents of "mysterious" fire has triggered panic in the area.

Since 3 pm on Monday, fire has been reported at many houses in the village of Gujjars of Sidiyas situated in Bassi gram panchayat of Parbatsar sub-division area. Fortunately, there has been no loss of life but villagers have complained of incurring huge losses following damage of their houses and essential items.

Bassi sarpanch representative Jagdish Meghwal said fire broke out at four houses on Monday. After which, similar incidents were reported at four other houses on Tuesday while few more houses caught fire today, he said. The repeated incidents of fire seem to be suspicious and the reason is still unknown to all, he added.

According to villagers every house has a gas cylinder and thatched roofs. They apprehend that a major disaster may take place if the incidents keep recurring.

Pilwa police station officer Vinod Kumar said they were keeping a close eye on the "mysterious" fire but reasons for the repeated incidents have not been known yet, he said.

Naib tehsildar along with police personnel visited the village for inspection today but could not identify the cause of fire. The patwari is preparing a report on the total damage that has been incurred.

Local villagers Bhagchand Gurjar, Bharmal Gurjar, Govind Joshi and Prabhuram Gurjar said fire suddenly broke out at a house at around 2 pm today. People are panic-stricken and earthen buckets and pots have been kept ready at every house.