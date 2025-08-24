Villagers, Cops Clash Over Land Acquisition In Ranchi, Prohibitory Orders Imposed

Ranchi: A clash broke out on Sunday between the police and villagers who refused to part with their lands for the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Kanke-Nagdi of Jharkhand's Ranchi. To disperse the protestors, police had to resort to mild force and fire tear gas shells. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the area. Some protestors have been detained.

"Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the entire area after villagers tried to enter the restricted area. Police had to fire tear gas shells to prevent protestors from entering the restricted area. Currently, the situation is under control and is being monitored," Ranchi Rural SP Praveen Pushkar said.

Although former chief minister Champai Soren has been put under house arrest, a three-layer security has been placed in several kilometres leading to Kanke Nagdi. Every person is thoroughly checked before entering. Soren has expressed displeasure over the police action.

Meanwhile, thousands of villagers blocked the Kanke-Pithoria road near Sarna Chowk, protesting police action. People were seen armed with traditional weapons and raising slogans against Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Health Minister Irfan Ansari. They also shouted the "Harwa to joto na yaar" slogan (don't blow the wind my friend) of late Shibu Soren during the protest. They demanded that those who were detained during the clash be released unconditionally.