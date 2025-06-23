Villagers Carry Patient 4 Kilometres On A Cot In Dantewada

Dantewada: In the Maoist-affected rural areas of Chhattisgarh, there are many places which do not have proper roads, leaving the villagers to bear the brunt of inaccessibility. This situation led to an instance where a patient in an emergency had to be carried for four kilometres on a charpoy (cot) to an ambulance.

In Metapal village of Dantewada Tehsil in the Dantewada District, Chhattisgarh, a youngster, Rajesh Podiam, was reportedly ill for a few days. When his health didn’t improve after four days of illness, the villagers called 112 to request an ambulance to take him to a hospital. However, when the ambulance reached the area, the driver Ashokh Singh and the doctor Neeta Poyam realised that the vehicle couldn’t reach the patient, as there was no drivable road to the village.

Villagers carried a patient for four kilometres to an ambulance. (ETV Bharat)

After the doctor, Neeta, reached the village and examined the patient, it was ascertained that the patient needed to be shifted to a hospital immediately, and the villagers then came up with the solution. They carried the patient four kilometres using a cot as an improvised stretcher, under the supervision of the doctor.

The patient was then put in the ambulance, which was parked there and taken to the hospital. According to the doctor, while he is stable now, the patient’s life would have been in danger if he had not been admitted on time.

