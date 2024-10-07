Surguja (Chhattisgarh): Residents of Chhattisgarh's Surguja were compelled to transport the body of a fellow villager on a makeshift stretcher due to the lack of a non-motorable road.

The body of the deceased identified as Ispal Tikka (18) was carried on a stretcher made with bamboo sticks on foot for a distance of nearly 8 kilometres by his family members and villagers. A video of the incident has come to the surface. The local MLA Prabodh Minj has promised action after forest land clearance is granted.

Chhattisgarh: Villagers Carry Dead Body For 8 Km In Surguja Due To Lack Of Road (ETV Bharat)

The incident took place in Ghaton, a village of Gram Panchayat Patkura, within the Lakhanpur development block. The deceased was admitted to a city hospital after falling ill, however, he died during the treatment.

His family brought his body back to their village, however, due to the lack of a proper road between Patkura and Ghaton, the vehicle carrying the body could not proceed further and the villagers carried the body for eight kilometres on foot, using a makeshift stretcher made from cloth and bamboo, called a ‘jhelgi’.

Lundra MLA, Prabodh Minj, speaking about the incident said that road construction projects from Labji to Sakaria, Jama to Lota Dhodhi, and other nearby areas are pending and awaiting approval. "The proposal for constructing a 5 km road from Patkura to Ghaton has already been included in the 2024-25 budget, but we are waiting for permission from the Forest Department," said Minj.

