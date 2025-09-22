ETV Bharat / state

Villagers Assault Balasore Man For Black Magic, Tie Family To Tree For 24 Hours

Balasore: A man was beaten up by villagers and tied to a tree along with his family for 24 hours on suspicion of black magic on Sunday in the Malichua village under the Mahumuhan gram panchayat of the Soro police station in Odisha's Balasore district.

When a team of police from the Soro police station arrived at Malichua village, the villagers stopped their vehicle. Following negotiations with IC Sudipta Sahu, the police team was allowed.

It is learnt that Chaita Singh was worshipping at his house when some villagers stopped the ritual and accused him of practising witchcraft in the garb of worship. They further accused him of causing harm to several children and adults of the village, as they are falling ill before succumbing. When family members came out in defence of Chaita, the matter further escalated as more villagers joined to drag Chaita, his wife, Muni Singh, and his sister-in-law, Tuni Singh, to a nearby tree and tie them with a chain. They were captive for 24 hours.

The trio was rescued by police from the clutches of angry villagers, who claimed that he and his family had killed 22 people in the village in the name of witchcraft. They were rushed to a hospital.