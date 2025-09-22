Villagers Assault Balasore Man For Black Magic, Tie Family To Tree For 24 Hours
Soro PS IC Sudipta Sahu said the victims were rescued and have been admitted to a hospital. The police are yet to receive any complaint.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 12:44 PM IST
Balasore: A man was beaten up by villagers and tied to a tree along with his family for 24 hours on suspicion of black magic on Sunday in the Malichua village under the Mahumuhan gram panchayat of the Soro police station in Odisha's Balasore district.
When a team of police from the Soro police station arrived at Malichua village, the villagers stopped their vehicle. Following negotiations with IC Sudipta Sahu, the police team was allowed.
It is learnt that Chaita Singh was worshipping at his house when some villagers stopped the ritual and accused him of practising witchcraft in the garb of worship. They further accused him of causing harm to several children and adults of the village, as they are falling ill before succumbing. When family members came out in defence of Chaita, the matter further escalated as more villagers joined to drag Chaita, his wife, Muni Singh, and his sister-in-law, Tuni Singh, to a nearby tree and tie them with a chain. They were captive for 24 hours.
The trio was rescued by police from the clutches of angry villagers, who claimed that he and his family had killed 22 people in the village in the name of witchcraft. They were rushed to a hospital.
"We rescued Chaita Singh, his wife, Muni Singh, and his sister-in-law, Tuni Singh, on Sunday and admitted them to the hospital for treatment. They have not yet filed a complaint with the police. Action will be taken as per the law if we get any complaint from them," Sahu said.
An investigation has been launched, and police are trying to identify those involved in the unlawful confinement and assault of Chaita and his family.
Raja Singh, a villager, said," Chaita has been beaten up for black magic. He has killed many people in the name of black magic. So far, 22 people have lost their lives falling prey to his trick. He has also agreed to this."
