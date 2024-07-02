Village Sarpanch Killed, Another injured in Attack In Maharashtra's Beed; NCP (SP) Leader, 4 Aides Booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A sarpanch of a village was shot and killed, and another person was injured after they were attacked allegedly by an office-bearer of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and his aides in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Monday.



A case has been registered against NCP (SP) leader Shashikant alias Baban Gitte and four of his aides for the incident that occurred in the Bank Colony area of Parli tehsil on Saturday, an official said. The victims, Bapurao Andhale, the sarpanch of Maralwadi village, and Gyanba Gitte, went to the home of one of the accused persons, and a quarrel ensued between Andhale and Shashikant, he said.



Shashikant allegedly took out his pistol and fired at Bapurao, after which his aide Rajabhau Neharkar attacked him with a sickle and killed him, the official said. Gyanba Gitte was also shot and attacked by the accused, he said.



The accused have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, the official said. "We have registered an offence against five people, one of whom is injured, and a search is on for the other four," Superintendent of Police Nandkumar Thakur said.