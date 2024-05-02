Village Heads to Be Held Accountable if Child Marriages Solemnised in Rajasthan: HC

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has directed the state government to ensure that no child marriage takes place in the state, and said village heads and panchayat members will be held accountable if they are solemnised.

The court's order came on Wednesday ahead of the Akshay Tritiya festival on May 10. Many child marriages are solemnised on Akshay Tritiya in Rajasthan.A division bench of the court, while hearing a PIL seeking the court's intervention to prevent child marriages, noted that inspite of the Prohibition of Child Marriage act 2006 being in force, child marriages are still taking place in the state.

The court said though there is a reduction in the number of child marriages due to efforts put in by the authorities, a lot still needs to be done. RP Singh, counsel for the petitioners, said a list was also provided to the court wherein details of child marriages scheduled in the state around Akshya Tritiya was given.

"As per Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Rules 1996, a duty is cast upon sarpanch to restrict child marriages. Thus, as an interim measure, we would direct the state to call for the report with regard to investigation done to prevent child marriages, which have taken place in the state and also to keep a hawk eye on the list which has been annexed with the public interest litigation," the court said.

"The respondents should also ensure that no child marriages take place within the state. Sarpanch and panch should be sensitised and informed that they will be held responsible under section 11 of The Prohibition of Child Marriage act 2006, if they negligently fail to prevent child marriages from being solemnised," the order said.