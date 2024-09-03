Village Defence Guards In Jammu And Kashmir Get A Shot In The Arm With Latest Weapons (ETV Bharat)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Village Defense Guards in Jammu region have been provided with a powerful new weapon in the form of SLR (Semi-Automatic Rifle) replacing the old .303. The move aims to further strengthen the role of the VDGs in the fight against militancy. The VDGs were demanding that latest weapons should be handed over to them for tackling with militants especially in far flung areas of Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu.

The VDG members are usually aiding security forces in the search operation to hunt down militants in the far flung areas of Jammu region and were complaining about lack of sophisticated weapons and recently the government had full filed there demanded by providing them latest weapons.

Government of India had decided to provide latest weapons to Village Defence Guards in form of SLR and so far more than 200 SLR rifles have been distributed among Village Defence Guards.

Earlier the VDG had 303 three Naat three guns, but now they are equipped with modern SLRs. The Ministry of Home Affairs has sanctioned automatic weapons to VDGs in Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Kathua and Riasi districts, which will enhance their tactical capability.

The Village Defense Guards living near the Pakistani-Indian border in Jammu's border area Garkhal seem to be very happy with this decision of the government and they are now patrolling near the border with the police and army. While talking to ETV Bharat near the fence of Indo-Pak border, the VDGs said that they welcomed the decision of the government in which the government has provided them with modern weapons. They also appealed to the government to increase their monthly salary.

The VDGs said that they are performing duties round the clock near the border to keep an eye on militants and they were ready to fight with militants more effectively now after training by police and with the latest provided weapons.

Foreign militants active in the forests of Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Kathua, Reasi and Doda districts have carried out several attacks on security forces in the month of June-July this year in which several soldiers have been killed.

Village Defence Guards (VDGs) formerly known as Village Defence Committees is a civilian militia first established in the mid-1990s in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir for the self-defence of locals, especially Hindus, in remote hilly villages against militancy. It consists of villagers and police officers. The Jammu and Kashmir on August 15, 2022 officially sanctioned the creation of VDGs, who are provided a monthly remuneration of Rs 4000-4,500 after the policy for VDCs, which were headed by Special Police Officers (SPOs), was revamped by the Union home ministry. In the VDC scheme only SPOs were paid but after 2022, all members of VDGs are being compensated financially by the government.