Village Defence Guard Shoots Dead Cousin's Wife In Jammu And Kashmir

According to the police, the accused shot at the woman during a function at Singhpora leading to her on spot death.

Representational picture
Representational picture (File/ANI)
SrinagarJammu: In a shocking killing case reported from Jammu and Kashmir, a Village Defence Guard (VDG), tasked to assist the security forces against terrorism, shot dead the wife of his cousin at Singhpora village of Chatroo area in Kishtwar district on Friday, officials said.

Police have arrested the accused in the case. The VDG has been identified as Sandeep Kumar, son of Ram Lal, a local resident from Singhpora.

Divulging further details about the incident, police said that during a function in the village, Kumar allegedly fired upon Pushpa Devi, wife of his cousin and killed her on the spot.

After receiving the information, a team of police station Chatroo reached the spot and arrested the accused and took possession of the weapon of the offence as well, added police. An investigation has been started to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

Singhpora is the same area where a few days ago security forces launched a search operation to nab the hiding terrorists.

Who Are VDGs?

Formerly known as Village Defence Committees, Village Defence Guards (VDGs) is a civilian militia first established in Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s for the self-defence of locals, especially Hindus, in remote hilly villages against terrorism.

On August 15, 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir government officially sanctioned the creation of VDGs, with a provision of a monthly remuneration of Rs 4000-4,500 following a revamp of the policy for VDCs, which were headed by Special Police Officers (SPOs), by the Union home ministry.

