Village Defence Guard Shoots Dead Cousin's Wife In Jammu And Kashmir

SrinagarJammu: In a shocking killing case reported from Jammu and Kashmir, a Village Defence Guard (VDG), tasked to assist the security forces against terrorism, shot dead the wife of his cousin at Singhpora village of Chatroo area in Kishtwar district on Friday, officials said.

Police have arrested the accused in the case. The VDG has been identified as Sandeep Kumar, son of Ram Lal, a local resident from Singhpora.

Divulging further details about the incident, police said that during a function in the village, Kumar allegedly fired upon Pushpa Devi, wife of his cousin and killed her on the spot.

After receiving the information, a team of police station Chatroo reached the spot and arrested the accused and took possession of the weapon of the offence as well, added police. An investigation has been started to ascertain the motive behind the killing.