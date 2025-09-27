Vijay's Campaign In Karur: 31 People Died In A Stampede; 20 In Critical Condition
Published : September 27, 2025 at 9:26 PM IST|
Updated : September 27, 2025 at 9:53 PM IST
Karur: 31 people have died so far in a stampede that occurred while Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) party leader and actor Vijay was campaigning in Karur. Many more fainted, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered the hospitals in the area to be ready.
All parties are campaigning in the run-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Vijay has been campaigning in two districts each on Saturdays starting from the 13th. He campaigned in the Namakkal and Karur districts today.
While the crowd at the campaign meeting in Namakkal district this morning was overwhelming, a large number of TVK volunteers also gathered at the campaign meeting held at 7 PM in Karur district. As Vijay started speaking at the meeting, a woman fainted. She was immediately given first aid. This was followed by more than 30 people fainting one after the other.
The Tamil Nadu Police immediately took the unconscious people to the Karur Government Hospital by ambulance, where they are reportedly receiving intensive treatment. While 20 are undergoing treatment and are in a critical condition, 31 have died so far.
In a post on X, Stalin said, "The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have contacted former Minister
@V_Senthilbalaji, Honorable Minister @Subramanian_Ma and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the civilians who have fainted due to the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital. I have also ordered the Minister from the nearby Trichy district @Anbil_Mahesh to provide necessary assistance on a war footing. I have also spoken to the ADGP there to take steps to improve the situation as soon as possible. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police."
Stalin, who was informed about the crowd, has ordered the hospitals there to be ready and has ordered Ministers M. Subramanian and Anbil Mahesh to go to the scene in person.
The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2025
Former Minister Senthil Balaji went to the Karur Government Hospital and met those undergoing treatment there. Moreover, the Karur District SP is also engaged in the work of controlling the crowd. Meanwhile, on the orders of the Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu Law and Order Additional DGP Davidson Devasirvath left for the scene of the incident.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured."
