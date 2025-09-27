ETV Bharat / state

Vijay's Campaign In Karur: 31 People Died In A Stampede; 20 In Critical Condition

Karur: 31 people have died so far in a stampede that occurred while Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) party leader and actor Vijay was campaigning in Karur. Many more fainted, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered the hospitals in the area to be ready.

All parties are campaigning in the run-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Vijay has been campaigning in two districts each on Saturdays starting from the 13th. He campaigned in the Namakkal and Karur districts today.

While the crowd at the campaign meeting in Namakkal district this morning was overwhelming, a large number of TVK volunteers also gathered at the campaign meeting held at 7 PM in Karur district. As Vijay started speaking at the meeting, a woman fainted. She was immediately given first aid. This was followed by more than 30 people fainting one after the other.

The Tamil Nadu Police immediately took the unconscious people to the Karur Government Hospital by ambulance, where they are reportedly receiving intensive treatment. While 20 are undergoing treatment and are in a critical condition, 31 have died so far.

In a post on X, Stalin said, "The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have contacted former Minister