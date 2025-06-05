ETV Bharat / state

Vijayawada Police Develop AI App To Assist From Complaint To Remand Report

Amaravati: In a major tech-driven initiative, the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to streamline case investigations from complaint registration to FIRs and remand reports. The initiative, spearheaded by Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhar Babu, is currently in pilot testing at the Patamata Police Station and is likely to be rolled out across the commissionerate within a month.

AI Assistant from Complaint to Court

The new app functions as a virtual investigation officer, using voice-to-text technology to record complainants’ statements in both Telugu and English. When a victim or complainant arrives at the police station, officers can open the app on a mobile or tablet, activate the recorder, and allow the tool to convert the spoken complaint into written text. Based on the content, the app auto-generates the complaint and FIR, suggesting appropriate IPC Sections for registration.

Crime Scene Analysis at Fingertips

With just a photo of the crime scene, the AI tool analyzes forensic clues such as footprints, hair strands, cigarette butts, pens and other trace evidence. It evaluates the possibility of a struggle, identifies potential escape routes, and offers investigative guidance. In essence, it performs several functions typically handled by a physical clues team, thus speeding up early investigation stages.

Accurate, Timely Remand Reports

One of the most vital tasks preparation of remand reports, is also streamlined. The AI tool references past court rulings, similar cases and judgments to generate legally sound remand documents. It ensures that remand reports are error-free and well-documented, improving chances of judicial approval for custody.