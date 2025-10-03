ETV Bharat / state

Vijayawada Dasara Carnival Creates Guinness World Record

Reminiscent of grand carnivals in Mysore and Kolkata, this mega event was flagged off by CM Chandrababu Naidu, star shuttler PV Sindhu, Minister Kollu Ravindra, MP Kesineni Chinni (Sivanath), and BJP state president Madhav. With over 40 cultural troupes and 3,000 artists, the carnival turned into a majestic cultural parade. The first-ever Vijayawada Carnival not only gained immense popularity but also set new records, bringing fresh glory to the city.

On the last day of "Vijayawada Utsav", an extraordinary cultural spectacle was unveiled. To showcase the glory of Vijayadashami to the nation and abroad, the city entered the Guinness Book of World Records. On Thursday evening, the carnival began from the Vijayawada Municipal Stadium and concluded at Benz Circle, attracting massive crowds.

Vijayawada: For the first time, Vijayawada hosted a grand Dasara Carnival, which secured a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the largest number of drum artists perform together. The Guinness team presented the certificate of recognition to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The carnival’s final-day highlight was the spectacular participation of 3,000 artists in traditional Dasara costumes.

A Blend of Art and Culture: The event featured a wide variety of traditional and folk art forms: Nasik drums, Kalika folk dances, Lambadi dance, Gussadi, Kerala drums, Teenmaar, Kathakali, stick walkers, Dimsa, Stick Bhajanas, Tiger Dances, Kolatam, Yaksha arts, Betala sets, Aghoras, Gorilla dance, and Dappu performances. Artists in traditional Dasara attire mesmerised the audience with vibrant displays of India's cultural richness. The carnival was not just a festival but a fusion of art, spirituality, and cultural diversity, winning hearts nationwide.

Mega Participation from Across States: The carnival included over 1,000 drum artists, with 250 from Challapalli, 200 from Guntur, 300 from Mullapudi, and 250 from Kuchipudi. Other performers came from Mandapeta, Ravulapalem, Rampachodavaram, Araku, Bobbili, Repalle, Vizianagaram, Vijayawada, Srikakulam, Rajahmundry, Bhadrachalam, Khammam, Warangal, Guntur, Tadepalligudem, Dharmavaram, and Kurnool. Artists from other places like Pune, Mumbai, and Hyderabad too participated. Altogether, nearly 3,000 artists showcased their traditions, turning the Vijayawada Carnival into a grand cultural celebration.

Guinness World Record certificate was presented to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (ETV Bharat)

Goddess Durga Procession - The Heart of the Carnival:

The main attraction of the event was the special chariot procession of Goddess Durga, accompanied by traditional music, folk dances, and colourful cultural performances. This spectacular procession not only enhanced the grandeur of Vijayawada Dasara but also blended devotion and celebration, creating a spiritual yet festive atmosphere.

A New Cultural Identity for Vijayawada: MP Kesineni Chinni (Sivanath) remarked that the success of Vijayawada Utsav was made possible by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, calling him the "driving force" behind the festival. He added that in the future, the Utsav would become a cultural jewel of Amaravati. The Chief Minister also assured that with the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga, the Vijayawada Utsav would be organised every year.

Guinness Record and Brand Vijayawada: The Guinness World Record attempt at Vijayawada Utsav elevated the city as a hub of arts, culture, tradition, and devotion. The core intention behind the event was to strengthen the brand image of "Dasara means Vijayawada" and to place the city prominently on the cultural map of India.