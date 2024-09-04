ETV Bharat / state

AP Rains: CM Arranges For Tractor, Helps Pregnant Woman Get To Hospital Through Waist-Deep Water

Vijayawada: Amid the torrential rains that caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the last few days bringing human life to a standstill and causing widespread destruction of cattle and crops, a pregnant woman was saved from drowning, all thanks to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

31-year-old Lakshmi from Vambe Colony, Vijayawada had to be taken to the hospital on Tuesday because of intense labour pain. With no ambulance offering service amid heavy rainfall, she was forced to make her way through waist-deep flood water near her house. The family members, too, were helpless and did not know whom to contact and seek help.

As part of his visit to flood-affected areas, Chief Minister Naidu was touring the Vambe Colony where he found out about Lakshmi. Attentively listening to her pregnancy plights amid this natural calamity, the CM ordered that a tractor be summoned to take the ailing woman to a local hospital.

When the tractor arrived, the CM sent his office staff to accompany Lakshmi as she crossed the flooded area. She was admitted to the Vijayawada Old Government Hospital where the Chief Minister's Secretary Adusumalli Rajamouli was already present to assist her throughout.

Necessary facilities including an ambulance were already in place, as per the orders of the CM. Lakshmi's family, elated at the treatment, thanked the CM and his staff wholeheartedly. Dr Shobha, the resident doctor at the hospital, conducted Lakshmi's medical examination and attended to her immediately.