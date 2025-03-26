Vijayapura Municipal Corporation: All 35 Members Disqualified Over Asset Declaration Issue

Vijayapura: Belagavi Division Regional Commissioner S.B. Shettennavar has issued an order disqualifying all 35 members of the Vijayapura Municipal Corporation for failing to submit their asset declaration documents.
Election and Political Composition
After Vijayapura was upgraded to a municipal corporation, elections were held in October 2022 for 35 wards. The election results saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing 17 seats, while the Indian National Congress won 10 seats. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) managed to win two seats, and the Janata Dal (Secular) secured one seat. Additionally, five independent candidates were also elected.
Despite the BJP emerging as the largest party, it could not secure power in the initial phase due to legal disputes over mayoral and deputy mayoral reservations. The elections for these positions were delayed by 14 months and eventually conducted while the BJP was still in power in the state. However, after the Congress came to power, it gained control of the corporation, with Minister M.B. Patil leading the party’s efforts in the region, causing a setback for the local 'sacked' BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.
Congress Assumes Power
On January 9, 2024, Congress candidate Mehajabeen Horti was elected Mayor, and Dinesh Halli became Deputy Mayor. Congress ruled for a year before a fresh election for these posts was conducted on January 27, 2025, as per the reservation rules. Subsequently, M.S. Karadi was elected as the new Mayor, and BJP-backed Sumitra Jadhav became the Deputy Mayor.
Legal Challenge and Disqualification
Former Congress member Mainuddin Beelagi and BJP member Prakash Mirji filed writ petitions claiming that all corporation members had failed to submit asset details in the prescribed format under municipal administration regulations. The Karnataka High Court, after reviewing the petitions, directed that the mayoral elections be completed first and left the disqualification decision to the government. Following this, the new mayor and deputy mayor were elected.
On March 25, 2025, the Karnataka High Court set a deadline for a report on the members’ failure to submit asset details. Consequently, Regional Commissioner S.B. Shettennavar disqualified all 35 members of the municipal corporation.
Official Order and Legal Representation
The official disqualification order has now reached the complainants. The Regional Commissioner formally submitted the disqualification decision on March 25, 2025.
In court, advocates Mamadapur and Dakhani represented the petitioners, Mainuddin Beelagi and Prakash Mirji, in their legal challenge against the corporation members.