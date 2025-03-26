ETV Bharat / state

Vijayapura Municipal Corporation: All 35 Members Disqualified Over Asset Declaration Issue

Vijayapura: Belagavi Division Regional Commissioner S.B. Shettennavar has issued an order disqualifying all 35 members of the Vijayapura Municipal Corporation for failing to submit their asset declaration documents.

Election and Political Composition

After Vijayapura was upgraded to a municipal corporation, elections were held in October 2022 for 35 wards. The election results saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing 17 seats, while the Indian National Congress won 10 seats. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) managed to win two seats, and the Janata Dal (Secular) secured one seat. Additionally, five independent candidates were also elected.

Despite the BJP emerging as the largest party, it could not secure power in the initial phase due to legal disputes over mayoral and deputy mayoral reservations. The elections for these positions were delayed by 14 months and eventually conducted while the BJP was still in power in the state. However, after the Congress came to power, it gained control of the corporation, with Minister M.B. Patil leading the party’s efforts in the region, causing a setback for the local 'sacked' BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Congress Assumes Power

On January 9, 2024, Congress candidate Mehajabeen Horti was elected Mayor, and Dinesh Halli became Deputy Mayor. Congress ruled for a year before a fresh election for these posts was conducted on January 27, 2025, as per the reservation rules. Subsequently, M.S. Karadi was elected as the new Mayor, and BJP-backed Sumitra Jadhav became the Deputy Mayor.