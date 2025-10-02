Vijayadashami In Bengaluru: A Festival of Faith, Unity And Harmony
According to tradition, Vijayadashami is the day Lord Rama defeated Ravana and Goddess Durga vanquished Mahishasura. For devotees, it represents courage, truth and righteousness.
October 2, 2025
Bengaluru: The city of Bengaluru came alive with colour, devotion and community spirit as thousands of devotees gathered on Thursday to celebrate Vijayadashami, the festival that symbolises the triumph of good over evil. For over 112 years, families in the city have upheld this tradition, turning it into a living expression of cultural heritage, communal harmony and shared faith.
From the time of kings and emperors to the present day, Vijayadashami has been celebrated with devotion across Karnataka. This year was no exception, as devotees thronged major temples, including the Sri Banashankari Temple and the Chowdeshwari Temple in Mathikere, offering prayers and participating in rituals.
Special alankaras (decorative adornments) were performed for the deity, including the Kalaratri Alankara of Goddess Chowdeshwari on the ninth day of Navaratri. The ceremonies reflected not just religious fervour but also the historical depth of a festival that has bound generations together.
One of the most significant aspects of the celebration was Annadana— the offering of food and sweets to all devotees. Volunteers served meals with love and humility, reinforcing the belief that service to humanity is service to God.
"We do this every year with devotion," said Vikas, a volunteer who has been part of the organising team for several years. "It is not just about religion. Everyone who comes here, whether Hindu or Muslim, is treated as family. We all sit together and share the blessings of this day."
The festival drew participation from members of different faiths. Ismail Mohammed, who joined his friends in the celebrations, said, “We have been celebrating together for many years now. There is no difference of caste or religion here. Everyone works as a team, like brothers. That's the spirit of Vijayadashami."
For many devotees, the festival is also a moral reminder. The burning of Ravana's effigy marked the destruction of arrogance and negative qualities such as anger, pride and jealousy. The message was clear—truth and virtue always prevail over falsehood and evil.
"Dasara teaches us lessons for life," said Hemalatha, a devotee present at the temple. "No matter how powerful negative forces may seem, goodness and truth ultimately win. That is why this festival has so much meaning for us."
The celebrations also highlighted India’s cultural diversity. Navaratri and Vijayadashami are not only festivals of worship but also reminders of the country’s shared traditions. Karnataka, like the rest of India, continues to embrace unity in diversity, with festivals serving as bridges between communities.
"India has always been the mother of cultures," said a temple priest during the celebrations. "Festivals like this are not just rituals, they are lessons of life. If we celebrate them with understanding, their meaning becomes even more profound."
