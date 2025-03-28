'You're No Better...': Vijay Declares War On DMK For Being 'Fascist'; 'Modi Neglects Tamil Nadu'

Chennai: Actor Vijay made a clarion call to his party workers to reach out to every house in Tamil Nadu to catapult the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam to power in the upcoming Assembly election, on Friday.

The TVK founder asserted that it would be a bipolar contest between his party and the DMK which he blamed to be as fascist as the ruling BJP in the Centre.

In a first, Vijay took the name of the Chief Minister and DMK patriarch and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The actor also questioned what was (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi's beef with Tamil Nadu. "Modi ji, why are you allergic to Tamil Nadu," he asked.

"What is your regime? You keep calling the ruling BJP in the Centre as fascist. How different are you? You have been preventing me from meeting my own party workers," he said, adding that the ruling party in the State created hurdles for every meet he had planned.

You are speaking that one who came yesterday wants to become Chief Minister. Why are you worried only about the TVK? There is a breakdown of law and order. It is necessary to unseat the DMK to restore peace and order in the state, the actor wondered.

Actor Vijay addressing the party conference in Chennai, on Friday, March 28, 2025. (ETV Bharat/TVK)

He suggested his party cadres carry out the outreach initiatives.

Go to every street, every house and listen to their woes. Do not stop until it is done. If you do it, I can confidently say every house in the state will fly our twin-elephant, ‘vagai’ flower flag.

I can't understand how you(the DMK) keep saying that the ruling BJP in the Centre is a 'fascist force', when you yourself are suffocating the people's struggles, said the actor, reeling out a long list of protests including Parandur(airport) to government employees to fisherfolk to transport workers to those demanding caste census to Samsung to Tungsten(mining) to Islamic groups. He said the party would stand with them in all of these protests.

He accused the DMK chief MK Stalin of being in an understanding with the ruling BJP in the Centre.

"We know your "secret owner", Narendra Modi. We aren't scared. I kept saying the one who rules in the Centre. Is Congress ruling centre? Here we said the one who is in power. Is AIADMK in power?" Vijay said in a snide reply to the BJP and the DMK functionaries charging that the actor was scared of naming those heading the government.

"Narendra Modi! Why ji? Why do you have an allergy for Tamils and Tamil Nadu? You collect GST (from us). Through delimitation of (Lok Sabha) seats, you are planning to reduce the political representation of the state. When you proposed the "One Nation One Election" policy, we understood where you were getting at. One thing we would like to say. Please, handle Tamil Nadu with care. The state has taught costly lessons to many while also scripting the last chapters of several politicians," the actor said, upping the attack on Modi.

He assured the people of Tamil Nadu that the TVK regime "will be a true democracy of people". It will maintain law and order, while ensuring women safety to the last woman in the state. It will protect Tamil Nadu, he said.

Explaining his party's ideologies, he said, "The fundamental principles of politics are uncompromising ideologies."

"Periyar's social justice, Kamarajar's honest administration, Ambedkar's equal justice and equal opportunities, Velu Nachiar's social inclusivity and communal harmony, and Anjalai ammal's fight for water, were the reasons for choosing them as party's ideologues and policy leaders," he said.

"I would like to mention with pride that we are the first political party to declare two historic women icons who are freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu as our party's ideologues," he added.

Quoting William Blake, he said, "Men may come, men may go, but I go on forever..."

He also declared war on DMK, saying that the state will witness a "historic election". A two-way fight, he said, with the TVK and the DMK pitted against each other.

Earlier, the party urged the Centre to withdraw the Waqf Bill, alleging it would take away the rights of Muslims. The party also resolved the proposed delimitation exercise was dropped.

The Waqf Bill, by creating new conditions, took away the powers of Muslims in related matters and also trampled on their existing rights and hence it should be taken back by the Centre, the party's resolution said.

The 'information' about the increase in number of seats for northern states and a proportional loss for southern states including Tamil Nadu would not be good, the resolution on delimitation read. "People of Tamil Nadu consider this as a punishment for properly following the family planning scheme of the Union government," it said, asking the Union government to scrap the delimitation move.