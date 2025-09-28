ETV Bharat / state

Karur Stampede: 38 Bodies Identified, Being Handed Over To Relatives, Says Collector

TN CM MK Stalin consoles bereaved family members and relatives of victims, who died after a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally on Saturday, at the Government Hospital, in Karur district, early Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. ( PTI )

Karur: The bodies of 38 people who died due to a stampede at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s rally here on September 27 have been identified, and currently efforts are on to hand over their mortal remains to their relatives, Dindigul district collector S Saravanan has said on Sunday. The identity of a woman was yet to be established, he said.

"Currently, the work to identify this woman was on, and once it was done, we would follow the due procedure of conducting a post-mortem and hand over the body to her relatives,” he said. Of the deceased, 14 have been handed over to their relatives so far, Saravanan told reporters here.

At least 39 people died and more than 50 were injured in the incident. In the wake of the incident, CM M K Stalin also flew to Trichy at midnight and arrived at Karur by car. He met the families at the hospital and inquired about the health condition of the injured.