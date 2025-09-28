ETV Bharat / state

Karur Stampede: 38 Bodies Identified, Being Handed Over To Relatives, Says Collector

At least 39 people were killed in a stampede that happened while TVK party leader and actor Vijay was campaigning in Karur, on Saturday.

TN CM MK Stalin consoles bereaved family members and relatives of victims, who died after a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally on Saturday, at the Government Hospital, in Karur district, early Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.
TN CM MK Stalin consoles bereaved family members and relatives of victims, who died after a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally on Saturday, at the Government Hospital, in Karur district, early Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : September 28, 2025 at 10:10 AM IST

Karur: The bodies of 38 people who died due to a stampede at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s rally here on September 27 have been identified, and currently efforts are on to hand over their mortal remains to their relatives, Dindigul district collector S Saravanan has said on Sunday. The identity of a woman was yet to be established, he said.

"Currently, the work to identify this woman was on, and once it was done, we would follow the due procedure of conducting a post-mortem and hand over the body to her relatives,” he said. Of the deceased, 14 have been handed over to their relatives so far, Saravanan told reporters here.

At least 39 people died and more than 50 were injured in the incident. In the wake of the incident, CM M K Stalin also flew to Trichy at midnight and arrived at Karur by car. He met the families at the hospital and inquired about the health condition of the injured.

Director of Medical Education, Dr Suganthi Rajakumari, said the condition of two persons who were admitted on September 27 continued to remain critical, and efforts were on to revive them.

To a question, she told reporters here that all government facilities had adequate supplies of oxygen and medicines and that the patients were being provided the best treatment. “Totally, we received 39 bodies at the GH and post-mortem was performed on 31 persons. Two people are in a critical condition,” Rajakumari said.

