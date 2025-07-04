Vijay Says TVK Will Never Support DMK or BJP, Slams Government Over Paranthur Airport

Panayur: Actor and TVK leader Vijay on Thursday said his party will never join hands with the DMK or BJP. He accused the BJP of trying to divide people based on religion and said such politics will never work in Tamil Nadu. He was speaking at the executive committee meeting of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) State Executive Committee held in Panayur near Chennai.

"We have never and will never form an alliance with those who go against our values or try to divide people," he said. Vijay also said that insulting leaders like Periyar and Anna for political gains is wrong and will not be accepted in Tamil Nadu, a land of equality and social justice.

"TVK Will Lead an Alliance Against DMK and BJP"

Vijay said that TVK will lead an alliance, but it will strongly oppose both the DMK and the BJP. He made it clear that there was no chance of any compromise or deal with them."This is our final and firm decision," he said.

Supports Farmers, Questions Paranthur Airport Plan

Vijay showed strong support for farmers and raised concerns about the new airport planned at Paranthur. He said the project would destroy farmland, water bodies and homes. "Only 1,505 families live there, but they are people too. Why is there no clear answer from the Chief Minister?" he asked.

Vijay said he met the affected people and also wrote a letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin. He added that the government’s statement about "no major impact" was not convincing.

He pointed out that the Union Aviation Minister recently said it was the Tamil Nadu government that suggested Paranthur. But the Chief Minister has not explained this.

"No Airport in Paranthur"

Vijay asked the Chief Minister to clearly say whether the airport will be built or not. He warned that if the government continues without answering, the people of Paranthur may have to come to the Secretariat to protest."We are not against development or airports. We are just saying this is the wrong place," he said.

He also mentioned that experts believe the location is unsafe for flights and could cause more floods in Chennai if water bodies are destroyed.

