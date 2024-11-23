ETV Bharat / state

Vijay Hosts Farmers, Landowners Who Provided Venue For TVK's First Meet In TN

TVK President Vijay hosted a vegetarian lunch meeting for farmers and landowners who provided land for the party’s first state conference.

Vijay Hosts Farmers, Landowners Who Provided Venue For TVK’s First Meet In TN
File photo of Actor Vijay (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Chennai: Tamil superstar-turned-politician, President of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay on Saturday hosted a vegetarian lunch meeting for farmers and landowners who provided land for the party’s first state conference held on October 27 in Vikkaravandi, Villupuram district. The leader invited more than a hundred farmers to his Chennai Panayur office to meet them in person and thank them, sources said.

On October 27, the maiden state conference of the TVK was conducted on around 170 acres of land in V. Salai area. Agricultural fields were also utilised for the event, which drew tens of thousands of attendees. The party had entered into an agreement with the farmers and landowners to restore the land for agricultural use after the event. As a goodwill gesture, the TVK leadership recently distributed free cattle to farmers in the region, sources said.

During the first meeting, describing the current political system as harmful to the people, Vijay emphasised that the TVK will maintain its own identity. He stressed Dravidianism and Tamil nationalism are core to their vision and aim for a secular approach that includes everyone.

Lastly, Vijay raised concerns about exams like NEET, saying they limit educational opportunities for poor students. He shared his sorrow over the case of a student named Anita, which deeply affected him. While he is confident about the upcoming elections, he remains open to alliances with similar parties. (With IANS Inputs)

