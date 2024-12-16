Vijay Diwas Celebrated in Dehradun; CM Dhami Announces Free Travel For Wives and Mothers Of Martyred Soldiers

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami martyred soldiers' families during the tribute ceremony organised at the Parade Ground in Dehradun on Monday to mark Vijay Diwas.

Dehradun: Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 in Uttarakhand to honour the bravery and courage of Indian soldiers. A tribute ceremony was organised at the Parade Ground in Dehradun, where Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tributes to the brave women and retired soldiers. During the event, the CM announced that the wives and mothers of martyred soldiers would now receive free travel facilities.

Remembering the 1971 war victory, Chief Minister Dhami expressed that Vijay Diwas holds great historical and patriotic significance for the nation. On this day, the Pakistani army surrendered to the Indian forces. He praised the Indian Army's valour and highlighted the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, who is working to improve the welfare of soldiers and their families. He emphasised that India is progressing in every field, with secure borders and growing military capabilities.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the numerous welfare programmes for soldiers, including the provision of better equipment and facilities, which were previously lacking. He noted that Uttarakhand, known as both 'Devbhoomi' and 'Veer Bhoomi,' has been a soldier-dominated state, and continuous efforts are being made for the welfare of the armed forces. Plans are underway to build a Sainik Dham in the state.