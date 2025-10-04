Vijay Can Be Arrested If Needed: TN Minister On Karur Stampede
Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced the formation of an SIT to probe into the devastating stampede, following directives from the Madras High Court
Vellore: Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Saturday said actor turned politician and TVK chief Vijay can be arrested if the situation turns out to be like that. But none will be arrested unnecessarily. He was referring to the stampede in Vijay's rally at Karur that claimed the lives of 41 people and left 60 others injured on September 27.
"If the situation arises to arrest Vijay, we will arrest him. We will not do so in unnecessary circumstances. We will not arrest anyone unnecessarily," Duraimurugan said while attending the 'Nalam Kaakum Stalin Medical Camp' on Saturday in the Cherkadu area near Katpadi of Vellore district.
Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the devastating stampede, following directives from the Madras High Court. He assured citizens that the government will uncover the full truth behind the tragedy and hold every responsible party accountable.
In a detailed statement shared on the social media platform X, Stalin said the government was acting with "utmost seriousness", fully complying with the observations and guidelines issued by the High Court. "Accountability will be fixed at every level," he asserted, underlining that no lapses would be overlooked in the pursuit of justice for the victims.
He acknowledged the profound grief caused by the incident, which claimed dozens of lives and left several injured. "The tragedy in Karur has deeply shaken all of us. I am anguished seeing the tears of every family that has lost their loved ones," he added, calling it an irreparable loss to the state.
Looking beyond immediate accountability, the Chief Minister announced a long-term safety initiative aimed at preventing similar disasters in the future. He said Tamil Nadu, which has pioneered progressive reforms in many sectors, would now take the lead in crowd safety management across India. To achieve this, the government plans to convene discussions with domain experts, political representatives, social activists, and members of the public from across the state. The outcome will be a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for managing large public gatherings and preventing crowd crushes. "This framework will not only serve Tamil Nadu but also stand as a model for the entire country," CM Stalin said.
Ambulance drivers who were on duty during the rally were interrogated on Saturday, police said. About five to six drivers who were present at the time of the incident in Velusamypuram in Karur appeared before investigators, an official of Karur Town Police said. Drivers of both government and private ambulances, from Karur and neighbouring districts, were questioned, the official added.
According to media reports, police sought details such as who summoned the drivers, how many calls were received by government and private hospitals, and how many ambulances were pressed into service on September 27.
ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham, speaking to reporters on September 28, had said five ambulances arranged by TVK were stationed near the police quarters in the area. "Immediately after the incident (of stampede), the police informed the local police station through a microphone, and nearly 10 ambulances from Amaravathi Hospital were pressed in for service. That is one important point," he had said.
