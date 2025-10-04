ETV Bharat / state

Vijay Can Be Arrested If Needed: TN Minister On Karur Stampede

Vellore: Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Saturday said actor turned politician and TVK chief Vijay can be arrested if the situation turns out to be like that. But none will be arrested unnecessarily. He was referring to the stampede in Vijay's rally at Karur that claimed the lives of 41 people and left 60 others injured on September 27.

"If the situation arises to arrest Vijay, we will arrest him. We will not do so in unnecessary circumstances. We will not arrest anyone unnecessarily," Duraimurugan said while attending the 'Nalam Kaakum Stalin Medical Camp' on Saturday in the Cherkadu area near Katpadi of Vellore district.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the devastating stampede, following directives from the Madras High Court. He assured citizens that the government will uncover the full truth behind the tragedy and hold every responsible party accountable.

In a detailed statement shared on the social media platform X, Stalin said the government was acting with "utmost seriousness", fully complying with the observations and guidelines issued by the High Court. "Accountability will be fixed at every level," he asserted, underlining that no lapses would be overlooked in the pursuit of justice for the victims.

He acknowledged the profound grief caused by the incident, which claimed dozens of lives and left several injured. "The tragedy in Karur has deeply shaken all of us. I am anguished seeing the tears of every family that has lost their loved ones," he added, calling it an irreparable loss to the state.