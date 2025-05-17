ETV Bharat / state

Vigilance Team Raids AIADMK MLA's House In Tamil Nadu Over Disproportionate Assets Case

Authorities are also conducting raids at locations associated with Ramachandran's two sons in the districts of Tiruvannamalai and Vellore.

AIADMK MLA Sevur S Ramachandran
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 17, 2025 at 1:59 PM IST

Arani: A team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raided the residence of AIADMK MLA Sevur S Ramachandran, in Sevur village of Tiruvannamalai district, on suspicion of accumulating wealth exceeding known sources of income when he was the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) during the previous AIADMK regime. Authorities are also conducting raids at locations associated with Ramachandran's two sons in the districts of Tiruvannamalai and Vellore.

A DVAC 20-member team, led by Inspector DVAC (Tiruvannamalai) R Arul, visited Ramachandran’s house early Saturday morning and started searching the premises.

Vigilance Team Raids AIADMK MLA's House In Tamil Nadu Over Disproportionate Assets Case

Sources said that the action was initiated based on complaints that Ramachandran had illegally amassed assets worth Rs 200 crore above his income in Tamil Nadu and other states, including Karnataka, when he served as HR&CE Minister from 2016 to 2021.

They said searches are also being conducted at the residences and other locations linked to Ramachandran’s two sons—R. Vijayakumar and R. Santoshkumar—in Tiruvannamalai and Vellore districts.

One of his sons, Vijayakumar, is in the real estate business, whereas Santhoshkumar runs educational institutions in the region. Sources claimed that their business transactions and other dealings are also under scrutiny as part of the ongoing probe.

Following the raids, DVAC had yet to reveal details of seizures or future steps. Similarly, the AIADMK has also yet to issue a formal response to the raids.

