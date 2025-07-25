Vigilance Found Rs 1.44 Crore In cash, 1.5 Kg Gold From Odisha Forest Officer’s Residence

Bhubaneswar: Anti-corruption Vigilance on Friday found Rs 1.43 crore in cash and 1.5 kg of gold from the residence of a senior Odisha forest department official during a search operation.
The department raided at least six locations linked to Rama Chandra Nepak, a deputy ranger-cum-in-charge ranger of the Jeypore Forest Range, following allegations that he had accumulated disproportionate assets.
The operation was conducted by top vigilance officials, including DSPs, five inspectors, nine ASIs, and other supporting staff based on search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore, the department said in a statement.
“In ongoing DA searches against Rama Chandra Nepak, Rs 1.4 crore (approx.) concealed in a secret treasury in his Flat No. 510, Golden Height Residential Apartment, Jeypore Town, has been unearthed. Counting machines have been deployed, and counting is being taken up,” the statement added.
Similarly, more than four and a half kilograms of silver ornaments have also been stolen.
More about Nepak
Nepak joined the government services on March 9, 1989, as a Village Forest Worker under the Social Forestry Division in Koraput. He was transferred to the Jeypore (Territorial) Forest Division after the merger of Social Forestry with the Territorial Forest Division.
Currently, Nepak draws a gross monthly salary of Rs 76,880 (net Rs 69,680). He claimed that the properties detected at his place also belong to his son and wife, who are doing business.
“The gold and silver were received as gifts during his marriage and that of his son. There is nothing illegal in it,” he said.
