Vigilance Found Rs 1.44 Crore In cash, 1.5 Kg Gold From Odisha Forest Officer’s Residence

Bhubaneswar: Anti-corruption Vigilance on Friday found Rs 1.43 crore in cash and 1.5 kg of gold from the residence of a senior Odisha forest department official during a search operation.

The department raided at least six locations linked to Rama Chandra Nepak, a deputy ranger-cum-in-charge ranger of the Jeypore Forest Range, following allegations that he had accumulated disproportionate assets.

The operation was conducted by top vigilance officials, including DSPs, five inspectors, nine ASIs, and other supporting staff based on search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore, the department said in a statement.

“In ongoing DA searches against Rama Chandra Nepak, Rs 1.4 crore (approx.) concealed in a secret treasury in his Flat No. 510, Golden Height Residential Apartment, Jeypore Town, has been unearthed. Counting machines have been deployed, and counting is being taken up,” the statement added.

Similarly, more than four and a half kilograms of silver ornaments have also been stolen.