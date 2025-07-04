Odisha Vigilance Arrests Yet Another Corrupt Engineer In Disproportionate Assets Case

Cuttack: Vigilance sleuths on Friday arrested Dileswar Majhi, an Assistant Executive Engineer of R&B division in Odisha's Bolangir district, after he was found in possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The anti-corruption wing of Odisha Police arrested Majhi in Disproportionate Assets (DA) case after detecting assets in his possession to the tune of 165 percent more than his known sources of income. He was later forwarded to the court.

As per official reports, the sleuths unearthed properties in Majhi's name that include four multi-storeyed buildings, one market complex, nine high-valued homestead plots, gold jewellery weighing 300 gm, bank deposits of around Rs 50 lakh and Rs 6.57 lakh in cash.

A statement issued by the State Vigilance Directorate mentioned that the AEE could not account satisfactorily about the properties in his names that were detected by the sleuths after raiding at least four places. He along with his spouse were earlier booked under several sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act of 2018.

The release said one double-storeyed building over an area of 4500 sqft was traced in Majhi’s name in Sambalpur district which had a beauty parlour that was run by Majhi’s wife. Another double-storeyed building was also detected in Jharsuguda district over an area of 6300 sqft. Two other buildings in the same district were also found in the name of Majhi. The corrupt engineer too had purchased at least nine other plots in the districts of Bolangir, Sonepur, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur, the release added.

Majhi was also found in possession of a four-wheeler SUV and household articles worth over Rs 16 lakhs. "After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income-expenditure and assets of Majhi were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which were 165 percent excess of his known sources of income," the directorate said, adding that investigation of the case is still in progress.

Last month, Vigilance had apprehended Baikunthanath Sarangi, chief engineer of rural development department, on his day of retirement, after he was allegedly found possessing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 15 crore.

